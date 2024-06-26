Queen Camilla makes history as King Charles honours her amid Kate Middleton’s absence

Queen Camilla has made history after King Charles reportedly honoured her with Family Order as Kate Middleton recovers from cancer.

Camilla became the first person to wear King Charles new Family Order, a diamond-set badge personally bestowed by the monarch and worn by female members of the Royal Family.

George IV, who reigned from 1820 to 1830, began the tradition.

The new Charles III Family Order features a 2024 miniature portrait of the King painted by Elizabeth Meek.

The portrait is based on a Hugo Burnand photo taken in 2023. King Charles is portrayed wearing the uniform of Admiral of the Fleet.

The Queen also wore a ruby and diamond bracelet, along with King Charles III’s Family Order.

Camilla made the history as she and King Charles hosted the Japanese royals at a glitzy State Banquet at Buckingham Palace.

The Emperor and Empress of Japan are visiting the UK on a State Visit, beginning their trip with an official arrival ceremony on Horse Guards Parade on Tuesday.