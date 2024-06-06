Pakistan to play T20 World Cup 2024 opening game against USA today

DALLAS: Babar Azam returns to lead Pakistan in the International Cricket Council Men’s T20 World Cup, which commenced on June 1 in the USA and the Caribbean.

The Pakistan squad is set to commence their campaign in this year’s T20 World Cup today at 8:30pm against hosts USA at Dallas’s Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium.

Following today’s match, the Green Shirts will take on rivals India in New York’s Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 9 before facing Canada at the same venue on June 11.

Pakistan will play their final first-round match against Ireland on June 16 in Florida.

Additionally, if Azam’s side manages to advance into the Super-Eight stage, they will play three matches in Antigua and Barbados from June 19 to 23.

While interacting with the media on Wednesday, Azam reminisced about Pakistan’s 2009 victory under former captain Younis Khan.

He revealed that it “motivated and inspired” him to follow in the footsteps of “stars of the 2009 side and before.”

He added: “It is now my career objective and target to win the T20 World Cup, relive those memories and present the title to the passionate people of Pakistan, who have always stood behind us like a rock in good and not so very good days.”