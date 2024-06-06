Israeli airstrike on school shelter massacres dozens including children

At least 27 Palestinians have been killed including many kids by Israeli forces in an air strike on school sheltering displaced people in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Israel admitted it targeted a Gaza school on Thursday and claimed it contained a Hamas compound, while the local media reported that the strike killed people seeking shelter.

Ismail Al-Thawabta, the director of the local public media office in Gaza, rejected Israel’s claims that the UN school in Nuseirat, in central Gaza, had hidden a Hamas command post.

“The occupation uses lying to the public opinion through false fabricated stories to justify the brutal crime it conducted against dozens of displaced people,” Thawabta told Reuters.

Israel has said there will be no halt to fighting during ceasefire talks