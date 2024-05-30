Young siblings die after eating poisonous noodles

LAHORE: Two young children, brother and sister, died after eating poisonous noodles in Manawan area of Lahore on Wednesday night.

As per the report, 9-year-old Abdul Rafay and 11-year-old Maryam vomitted after eating the noodles.

The children were taken to hospital immediately but they could not survive.

Director General (DG) Punjab Food Authority took notice of the incident and a food safety team has been dispatched to the scene on his orders.

As per the spokesperson, the food safety team of Punjab Food Authority will reach the spot and take food samples and send them to the lab for detailed testing.

Food safety teams will also get detailed medical report of children from hospital.

Further action will be taken after receiving the report, the spokesperson said.

There is no compromise on the issue of food safety and strict action will be taken against those responsible after investigation, he concluded.