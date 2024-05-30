Imran Khan acquitted in two cases related to May 9 riots

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court of Islamabad on Thursday acquitted Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in two cases related to the May 9.

The petition challenging the two cases lodged at Shehzad Town police station against the PTI founder was approved by Judicial Magistrate Umar Shabbir.

“Because of insufficient evidence presented by the prosecution, the PTI founder has been acquitted,” the district and sessions court said in its verdict.

Earlier, Khan was acquitted in two cases pertaining to May 9 vandalism on May 15.

His acquittal orders were issued by Judicial Magistrate Sahib Bilal, who approved the former prime minister’s plea challenging the cases. Both those cases against Khan were filed in Khanna Police Station in Islamabad.

His acquittal plea was approved by court because of insufficient evidence in the cases against him.

The cases were registered against the PTI founder for long march and violation of Article 144.