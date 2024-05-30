HEADLINES

Imran Khan acquitted in two cases related to May 9 riots

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court of Islamabad on Thursday acquitted Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in two cases related to the May 9.

The petition challenging the two cases lodged at Shehzad Town police station against the PTI founder was approved by Judicial Magistrate Umar Shabbir.

“Because of insufficient evidence presented by the prosecution, the PTI founder has been acquitted,” the district and sessions court said in its verdict.

Earlier, Khan was acquitted in two cases pertaining to May 9 vandalism on May 15.

His acquittal orders were issued by Judicial Magistrate Sahib Bilal, who approved the former prime minister’s plea challenging the cases. Both those cases against Khan were filed in Khanna Police Station in Islamabad.

His acquittal plea was approved by court because of insufficient evidence in the cases against him.

The cases were registered against the PTI founder for long march and violation of Article 144.

Previous article
How will PAKSAT MM1 affect internet connectivity in Pakistan?
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Monsoon rains expected in various parts of country

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday forecast that many areas in the country will receive extraordinary monsoon rains from June to August. As...

Karachi to experience sweltering heatwave till June 1

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are living in a jaw clenching ‘hell’ in LA

Why were three retired brigadiers off-loaded from a Saudi Arabia-bound flight?

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.