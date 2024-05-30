How will PAKSAT MM1 affect internet connectivity in Pakistan?

Pakistan’s advanced communication satellite, PAKSAT MM1, will be launched today at 5pm from XiChang Satellite Launch Center (XSLC), China.

It is a result of the tireless efforts of Pakistani scientists and engineers and it is conceived to keep in sight the growing needs of the country in the broad spectrum of communication and connectivity.

As per the Spa­ce and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco), the satellite will help usher Pakistan into the digital era by helping to provide internet to remote areas.

Based on advanced communication technologies, the satellite will play a pivotal role in the socio-economic uplift of the country and will prove to be a stepping stone in the transformation of the country into “Digital Pakistan”.

The satellite is expected to contribute to the establishment of a sophisticated communication network and help meet the growing demands of the telecom sector and its advanced capabilities will address the increasing demand for high-speed internet and seamless connectivity.

This high-power multi-mission satellite will provide communication services in C, Ku, Ka Bands and SBAS services in L Band, the national space agency said.

“It will provide various communication services like broadband internet, TV broadcasting, Mobile bank – hauling and VSAT connectivity.”