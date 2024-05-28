Third T20 match between Pakistan and England washed out

The third T20I between England and Pakistan at Cardiff was washed out without a single ball being bowled due to persistent rain sweeping across most of England and Wales on Tuesday (May 28).

England had won the second match of the series after the first at Headingley was also abandoned due to rain. The four-match series is the last opportunity for both sides to make final preparations before the T20 World Cup. England will be without their captain Jos Buttler for this game as he takes time off for the birth of his third child, with Moeen Ali stepping in as captain for the hosts.

The match was scheduled to start at 10:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST), at which point BBC Weather predicted a 58 percent chance of rain. Accuweather provided a similar forecast, expecting more rain throughout the evening.