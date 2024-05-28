PTI lambasts ‘fugitive Nawaz’ for uncontested election, absurd speech

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) came down hard on the fugitive imported under malicious London Plot for absurd address and unopposed election and said that the uncontested election of Jati Umra tug has put the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the Chief Election Commissioner to the test.

PTI spokesperson said that after the unopposed election of the fugitive, the blind, deaf and dumb march past of the courters on the constitutional avenue. He stated that the ‘state slaves’ of a personal dictatorship have left with no choice but to listen to the absurd talks of the ‘refugee clown’.

PTI spokesperson pointed out that even after lapse of 30 years of its establishment, the status of PML-N was nothing more than a family limited corporation of Sharifs and their poor children.

He said that the cowardly absconder was born politically in the lap of dictatorship and even after lapse of four decades, he was not ready to jump off the lap of personal dictatorship, adding that regime of jungle wanted to target any personality including judges.

PTI spokesperson stated that there was no need to comment on his politics after the decision made by the people through their power of votes on February 8, 2024.

He urged that ECP and SC should take notice of the uncontested election of the fugitive and analyze it on the same standards and fairness and transparency criteria on which PTI elections were evaluated.

PTI spokesperson made it clear that the nation was watching every action of those enjoying powers at present very carefully and the deviators of the constitution and the law would not spare come what may.