Pakistan’s Armed Forces’ Contribution to UN peacekeeping

On this day in 1945, the United Nations (UN) came into force when the five permanent members of the Security Council ratified its charter. This followed a declaration by the UN General Assembly in 1947 which designated May 29 as United Nations Day, by proclaiming that the day would be instrumental in making people aware of the aims and achievements of the UN and to gain their support for its work.

Since its creation, Pakistan has played a significant role as a UN member in bringing peace through active diplomatic, moral and material support in various regions of the world. Therefore, this day reminds one of Pakistan’s armed forces’ contribution in UN peacekeeping measures, during war and peacetime.

Pakistan’s armed forces are considered the best organized institutions, and are highly respected in the country, as since the founding of Pakistan, its military has played a key role in holding the state together, promoting a feeling of nationhood and providing a bastion of selfless service.

Today, Pakistan’s position as one of the largest troop-contributing countries in the world with one of the highest peacekeepers’ casualty figures is testimony to its commitment and endeavours towards promoting the noble cause of global peace. It is not easy to achieve peace in the world’s conflict-ridden areas. However, the Pakistan Army’s history is replete with sacrifices, services to humanity and promoting collective security for human prosperity.

In this regard, Pakistan is a big player in UN peacekeeping forces. Pakistan joined the United Nations on 30 September 1947. Since 1960, it has been actively involved in most of the UN peacekeeping missions. The ajor contributions of the Pakistan Army have been in Congo, Liberia, Somalia, Ivory Coast, Western Sahara, Sierra Leone, Bosnia, Kosovo, Georgia, East Timor Haiti among others. Even at present, more than 8200 troops of the Pakistan Army are engaged in different peacekeeping missions across various volatile countries.

The performance of Pakistani peacekeepers has been recognized worldwide by several world leaders including those of the UN. An undeniable professional standing of Pakistani forces has made them the passion of every special representative of Secretary General and Force Commander in each of UN peacekeeping operations. In this respect, Pakistan’s dedication towards the UN has been acknowledged by UN Secretary General Ban Ki Moon who himself visited Pakistan and inaugurated the Centre for International Peace and Stability (CIPS) on 13 August 2013 and praised Pakistan’s efforts in UN peacekeeping missions.

However, Pakistan has participated in 41 UN missions in 23 states where a total 142,542 Pakistani personnel were engaged, starting from the UN Congo Operation in 1960. The Pakistan Army delivered its services there, and contributed in ordnance, transport and staff. It remained in Congo, and provided a battalion group comprising one infantry battalion and supporting elements.

Pakistan’s Armed Forces’ positive contribution in the UN peacekeeping measures reflects Islamabad’s desire to see the principles of human dignity, freedom and self-determination.

For maintaining and monitoring the ceasefire during the transition of West Irian from Dutch rule to Indonesia, Pakistan contributed 1500 infantry troops from 3 October 1962 to 30 April 1963. In a rare acknowledgement of their excellent role, Chinese Premier Chou-En-Lai had said, “The only example in United Nation’s history, when United Nations force had gone …performed its role honestly and came out, was Pakistan’s military contingent to Indonesia.”

Besides, Pakistan’s contribution was in the United Nations Yemen Observer Mission (UNYOM) as a military observer from January to September 1964. Yemen entered a state of civil war in 1962. To ensure that this conflict did not escalate into a global incident, the UN set up its Yemen Observation Mission. And, United Nations Transition Assistance Group in Namibia (UNTAG) was established to assist the special representative of the UN Secretary General to ensure the early independence of Namibia through free and fair elections, and to carry out a number of other duties. For this purpose, 20 military observers from the Pakistan Army performed their duties from 1 April 1989 to 21 March 1990 in Namibia.

Notably, the Pakistan Army played a positive role in the Middle East, and was on the forefront for peace restoration. The United Nations Iraq-Kuwait Observer Mission (UNIKOM) was set up in April 1991, following the forced withdrawal of Iraqi forces from Kuwait. Its task was to monitor the demilitarised zone along the Iraq-Kuwait border and deter border violations. Pakistani forces which helped continued their services there from April 1991 to 2003 were assigned the most difficult area in the north of Kuwait city— reclamation of Bubiyan Island was also entrusted to them. The operation was carried out by a task force of Pakistan Army Engineers. The professionalism and dedication displayed by this force was praised at international level.

While part of the the United Nations Transitional Authority on Cambodia (UNTAC), Pakistan’s military forces carried out peacekeeping operations in the most thorny and remote areas from May 1992 to August 1993. They overcame enormous logistical and operational problems, and proved their courage and determination by defending themselves and those for whom they were sent. Coping with the odds, they handled crisis after crisis and persuaded the warring factions to lay down their arms.

And on the request of the UN in Latin America under the United Nations Mission in Haiti (UNMIH), Pakistan provided one infantry battalion, which arrived in Haiti in March 1995 and was deployed in Cape Haitien— the area faced an extremely volatile security situation and was also the hotbed of political agitation. It discharged its duties with an extensive patrolling programme, covering various regions there.

Nevertheless, Pakistan’s army has worked in difficult terrains and situations for global peace. Now, inside the country, although Pakistan’s armed forces are facing a tough situation in the wake of the war on terror, they are contributing to global peace and prosperity; having still a large presence in various parts of the world.

Now, the major powers must abandon their false propaganda against Pakistan and its Armed Forces, as the latter did more in response to international demands for world peace.

While, in pursuance of Pakistan Army’s unwavering commitment towards international peace, six Pakistani soldiers have sacrificed their lives. In this connection, Five of the six— Tahir Ikram, Tahir Mehmood, Mohammed Naeem, Adil Jan and Mohammed Shafiq were from Pakistan’s armed forces, while the sixth, Ibrar Syed, was a civilian. In this regard, at the UN Headquarters, Secretary-General António Guterres presided over a ceremony at which the Dag Hammarskjöld Medals of Courage were awarded posthumously to 117 military, police and civilian peacekeepers, including six Pakistanis.

In this respect, Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Munir Akram stated: “We are committed to helping the vulnerable communities affected by conflict and will continue to adapt to the changing environment and needs of the peacekeeping operations”.

Nonetheless, Pakistan’s Armed Forces’ positive contribution in the UN peacekeeping measures reflects Islamabad’s desire to see the principles of human dignity, freedom and self-determination.