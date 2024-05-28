Cristiano Ronaldo in trouble, faces anti-doping committee

Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday led Al Nassr to a monumental victory against Al Ittihad in historic display of skill and prowess.

The 39-year-old Portuguese football legend scored two more goals etching his name in the football history books alongside the greats of Saudi Pro League (SPL).

However, amidst the celebrations, Cristiano Ronaldo’s encounter with the doping committee after the match has raised questions.

Although it is a standard procedure after football matches, it remains unclear if he was the only Al Nassr player chosen for the test.

Previous reports had indicated that eight Al Nassr players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, were summoned for doping tests before the King Cup.

It is not yet clear if the incidents are related.

Nevertheless, Cristiano Ronaldo’s performance was exceptional, as he not only equaled but surpassed Abderrazak Hamdallah’s record for most goals (34) in an SPL season.

With his 35th goal in the league and 44 in total across the season, Ronaldo’s impact was pivotal in Al Nassr reaching a milestone of 100 goals for the first time in the club’s history.

Al Nassr is now set to face rival Al Hilal on Friday for the King Cup final.