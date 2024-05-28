Rain might interrupt another Pakistan-England T20I

CARDIFF: The third T20I of the four-match series between Pakistan and England, scheduled at Sophia Gardens is likely to get interrupted by the rain, according to the United Kingdom (UK) Met Office weather forecast.

According to the forecast, Cardiff will receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday with the chances as high as 90 per cent.

UK Met Office reports a 50 per cent chance of rain early in the morning which is likely to go up by 90 per cent by noon.

The rain probability will then significantly drop down to 50 per cent during the match, which is scheduled to commence at 6:30 pm local time.

The humidity level is expected to go as high as 94 per cent while the temperature ranges from 13 to 14 degrees Celsius.

If the match gets underway, the higher humidity will make it tougher for the bowlers to grip the ball and will also pose a threat for the fielders.

Furthermore, such high moisture leads to a damp and unpredictable pitch which may cause additional difficulties for both batters and bowlers.

Notably, the first T20I of the four-match series between Pakistan and England was also washed out without a ball bowled while the home side emerged victorious in the second fixture in Birmingham on Saturday.

The home side lead the four-match series 1-0 with two games to spare.

For the unversed, the four-match T20I series between Pakistan and England, scheduled to run from May 22 to 30, will serve as a warm-up for both teams heading into the T20 World Cup 2024 as the previous edition’s finalists will skip the warm-up matches for this year’s mega event.