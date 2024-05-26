Pakistan to export female nursing staff to Malaysia

ISLAMABAD: The Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), an attached department of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, would export around 100 female nursing staff to a health firm in Malaysia.

According to an official, the demand for female nursing staff in Malaysia was increasing with the passage of time due to the highly qualified and expert staff of health already working in the different hospitals in Malaysia.

He said that OEC had already announced the application from job seekers to apply for Malaysia and prescribed qualifications and experience.

He informed me that 100 nurses were required for ICU with a diploma in nursing, a bachelor of science in nursing, or a post-RN from a recognized institution.

The candidate should have registration from the Nursing Council and a minimum of three years of related working experience in the hospital setting.

He said specialized post-basic training in OT/ICU and pediatrics would be preferred, and he should not be older than 45 years. The basic monthly salary would be 3,000 to 4,500 RM.

The health firm would provide an allowance per month, including a general nursing allowance for pediatric nurses.

Allowances include a Specialized Allowance of 1100 RM, a General Nursing Allowance of 700 RM, and a Degree Allowance of 400 RM and Post Basic Allowance, 800 RM.

“The source also shared the terms and conditions of the employment contract, as the salary of the confirmed employee will be reviewed in March each year based on the individual employee’s performance and salary position to market, and the payout of the salary increment is backdated to January,” he added.

“1-month bonus for every year of service upon completion of the contract period. (Initial 2-year contract, bonus is payable upon completion of the 2-year contract. Seventeen (17) days for every twelve months of continuous service. Leave entitlement will be prorated to the completed months of service according to the calendar year.”

Outpatient: fourteen working days per calendar year Hospitalization: 60 days per year (inclusive of any outpatient medical leave taken. Outpatient Max: RM2,500 per year; inpatient Max: RM30,000 per year, he informed.

Dental and Optical: RM 600 per year (upon confirmation) Employees must consult the company medical officer. or panel doctors. Hepatitis B screening and immunization are provided.