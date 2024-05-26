IOM’s services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan commendable: Amir Muqam

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Engr. Amir Muqam has said that Pakistan accommodates largest number of refugees for last four decades and international community needs to acknowledge our efforts in that regard.

While talking to a delegation led by Chief of Mission for the United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Pakistan, Ms. Mio Sato which called on him on Sunday, the federal minister commended the services of IOM rendered to Afghan citizen card holders and the host community.

Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Mohammad Abbas Khan, Joint Secretary of SAFRON and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Engr Amir Muqam expressed the desire for Afghan refugees to return their country with dignity, noting that there had been no incidents of forced expulsion or harassment. He emphasized the need for screening to determine their locations and activities.

Pakistan was aware of the business activities, education, and relationships of Afghan refugees within the country, he said and highlighted that many Afghans were involved in businesses that are beneficial to both Pakistan and its citizens.

The minister said, “I will travel to Geneva in June at the invitation of the High Commissioner of UNHCR, and also planned to meet with the DG of IOM.”

Chief of Mission MIO Sato expressed gratitude to the minister for meeting despite the holiday and stated her intention to maintain close contact with the Ministry.