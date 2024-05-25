HEADLINES

Crackdown on illegal petrol pumps begins in Peshawar

By Web Desk

PESHAWAR: The district administration of Peshawar has launched a crackdown on illegal petrol pumps, arresting owners and taking their dispensers into official possession.

On directives from the provincial government, district administration officers initiated an operation against the sale of smuggled petrol. They sealed 21 dispensers and arrested their owners to begin legal proceedings.

The sale of smuggled petrol through illegal pumps has become an attractive business, leading to the establishment of such dispensers across the district.

A few days ago, the Petroleum Dealers and Carriage Association protested against the operation of illegal petrol pumps and went on strike.

However, after successful negotiations, the district administration agreed to take action against these illegal petrol pumps.

Smuggled, substandard petrol is not only harmful to vehicle engines but can also cause sudden accidents.

Heavy pre-monsoon rains expected from mid-June

