‘Indecorous remarks about Zartaj Gul’: Cheema’s NA membership reinstated after brief suspension

ISLAMABAD: PML-Q MNA Tariq Bashir Cheema’s membership was reinstated on Friday after a brief suspension earlier in the day for allegedly abusing PTI lawmaker Zartaj Gul Wazir in the National Assembly (NA).

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq suspended Cheema’s membership for the ongoing NA session after commotion ruled the floor of the lower house a day earlier over inappropriate and indecent remarks directed at Gul.

The assembly’s proceedings were later adjourned for an indefinite period which meant the former federal minister’s membership stood restored.

A day earlier, taking the floor of the House during a debate on the presidential address, Cheema got angry when PTI leader Iqbal Afridi interrupted his speech, lead to heated exchanges between Cheema, Afridi and Gul.

The enraged opposition members tried to go to the government lobby, forcing the speaker to call security to avoid escalation. When the situation became tense, the speaker adjourned the session till Friday (today) morning.

PTI and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) lawmakers subsequently gathered in the speaker’s chamber to register their protest.

Sadiq resolved the issue after hectic rounds of conversations with both sides and was expected to give his ruling today regarding Cheema’s suspension.