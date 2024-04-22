World

China launches new remote sensing satellite

By Agencies

China on Sunday said it has launched a Long March 2D carrier rocket, placing a remote sensing satellite in space.

The rocket blasted off at 7:45am (Beijing time) from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in the southwestern province of Sichuan and sent the Yaogan-42 02 satellite into the preset orbit.

The latest launch marked the 17th rocket launch of 2024, and the 517th flight overall for the Long March rocket family, the nation’s workhorse launch vehicle fleet.

The Long March 2D rocket, fuelled by liquid propellants and boasting a liftoff thrust of 300 metric tons, is capable of launching 1.3-ton spacecraft into sun-synchronous orbits at roughly 700 kilometres (435 miles) in altitude.

