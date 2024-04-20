Major weapons smuggling attempt thwarted at Sindh-Balochistan border

JACOBABAD: Jacobabad Police intercepted a major arms shipment on the border of Sindh and Balochistan, seizing a large cache of weapons and arresting seven individuals, including three police officers and relatives of prominent Sindh political figures.

According to police sources, acting on a tip-off, a Jacobabad special team raided the border region and thwarted the attempt to bring weapons into Sindh. Among those apprehended were three policemen and close associates of influential Sindh politicians.

Police recovered Kalashnikov rifles, rifles, and a substantial amount of ammunition (2,350 bullets) from the suspects. Notably, one of the seized vehicles was a double cabin registered under the number SPN 375, which is reportedly used by a significant Sindh political figure.

SSP Jacobabad, Saleem Shah, revealed that the modern weaponry originated from a Balochistan arms dealer and was destined for Sindh. The raid resulted in the confiscation of a double cabin vehicle and a police mobile.

An investigation is underway to determine who was using the police mobile. Additionally, a joint interrogation team, comprised of DSP City and DSP Sadar, has been formed to probe the matter further.

According to SSP Shah, some of the arrested individuals, including Zakir Bhiyo, Nabeel Bhiyo, Akhtar Ali Lashari, and Tawfiq Ahmed Gujjar, are related to prominent Sindh political figures.

Reports suggest that a press conference by Jacobabad Police regarding the weapons recovery was postponed due to political intervention and the identification of the police mobile.