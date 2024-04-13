Iconic fashion designer Roberto Cavalli dies at 83

ROME: Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli, who was well-known for creating animal-print designs that celebrities adored, passed away at the age of 83.

According to his company, Cavalli, who founded his label in the early 1970s, had been unwell for a while. He is survived by his partner, Sandra Bergman Nilsson, and his six children.

Sergio Azzolari, the CEO of Roberto Cavalli, posted on Instagram, saying: “The Roberto Cavalli company shares condolences with Mr. Cavalli’s family, his legacy remains a constant source of inspiration.”

According to Italian news agency ANSA, the designer passed away at his Florence home on Friday.

Cavalli was an extroverted art enthusiast who smoked a cigar and wore tinted glasses. He employed vibrant colours and patchwork effects in his frequently revealing creations.

Along with his foray into real estate, he became well-known for operating the popular “Just Cavalli Cafe,” a popular nightclub in the heart of Milan, where he often spent his evenings.

Even though Giorgio Armani and Cavalli had very different styles, Armani claimed to have always had “enormous respect” for Cavalli.

He wrote on social media platform X, “Roberto was a true artist, wild and wonderful in his use of prints, capable of transforming fantasy into seductive clothes.”

A well-known photo of American model Cindy Crawford from July 2000 features her walking down the Spanish Steps in Rome while wearing a long slip dress with a tiger face design by Cavalli.

Creative director of Roberto Cavalli, Fausto Puglisi, said, “You will be missed and you are loved by so many that your name will continue on, a beacon of inspiration for others, and especially for me.”

Owned by Auriel Investment SA, the Florence-based fashion group was saved in 2019 by Hussain Sajwani of Dubai.

According to Italian media, Cavalli’s funeral will take place in Florence on Monday.