PM, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm common resolve to strengthen bilateral ties further

Bilateral meeting was followed by a one-on-one discussion between the two heads of states

MAKKAH/ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had a significant encounter with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, during an Iftar dinner in Makkah on Sunday.

The prime minister, accompanied by a delegation including Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, was invited to the Iftar dinner by the crown prince, as confirmed by a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

During the gathering, Prime Minister Shehbaz conveyed prayers and best wishes for the health and well-being of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz. Additionally, he expressed gratitude for the warm welcome accorded to him and his delegation by the Saudi authorities.

Both leaders took note of the upward trajectory of the longstanding fraternal relations between the two nations and reaffirmed their common resolve to further strengthen bilateral ties. Following the Iftar, a bilateral meeting was convened, followed by a one-on-one discussion between the prime minister and the Saudi crown prince.

Arab News reported that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Al-Safa Palace in Makkah on Sunday.

The meeting was held in the presence of Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, and both officials had iftar with the Kingdom’s crown prince.

The crown prince and Shehbaz reviewed relations between the Kingdom and Pakistan, aspects of cooperation and ways to develop them, and discussed regional and international developments.

Prime Minister Shehbaz’s visit to Makkah commenced with the purpose of offering Umrah. Upon his arrival at the Makkah railway station, he was received by Saudi ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Malkiy, along with high-level officials.

The trip, scheduled from April 6 to 8, marks a significant diplomatic engagement for Pakistan. The prime minister is accompanied by federal ministers including Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Abdul Aleem Khan, Attaullah Tarar, and Ahad Khan Cheema. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also accompanied the premier.

The longstanding fraternal relations between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are deeply rooted in religious and cultural affinity. The people of Pakistan hold the deepest respect and regard for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

The leadership of both countries remains committed to advancing fraternal ties and fostering mutually rewarding economic and investment relations.

Apart from financial support, Pakistan has been actively seeking Saudi investment across various sectors including agriculture, mining, minerals, and aviation. Islamabad has revealed that Riyadh has expressed interest in acquiring government stakes in the Reko Diq gold and copper mine, which holds immense potential for Pakistan’s economy.

