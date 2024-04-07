Gutka addiction

The use of betel nut in the form of gutka and mawa is common in many cities of Balochistan. Unfortunately, these unhealthy and hazardous substances are easily available to children, women, and adults without any restriction whatsoever. Despite efforts to restrict the supply of such harmful substances, the mafias behind the activity ensure their easy availability in the market. The negligent behaviour of the authorities concerned has been causing health issues in the community.

ASIF IQBAL QAMBRANI

HUB