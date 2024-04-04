Entertainment

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to ‘bring kids’ to UK visit next month to ‘soften relationship’

By Web Desk
WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 19: Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex wave as they leave Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can soften their relationship with the Royal Family through their children.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are all set to jet off to the UK in May, are urged to bring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibeth to meet their family across the pond.

Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, relationship expert Louella Anderson suggests: “It’s a positive first step for the family to try and come together and heal their relationships. Children have a unique ability to bring joy and positivity, and seeing them interact and bond with their cousins could remind the adults of the importance of family and forgiveness.

She then speaks about the bond between Sussex children and their cousins.

“The children could form their own bond, which could have a positive ripple effect on the adults. This could motivate William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan to work through their issues for the sake of their children and the future of their relationships.”

However, Louella iterates: “While having their children visit might help soften tensions and open the door for a reconciliation between William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, it’s unlikely that it would completely resolve the issues between them.”

