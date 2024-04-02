Newborns in Gaza ‘too small’ to survive neonatal period: WHO

Infant mortality is on the rise in the Gaza Strip, with newborns frequently being born underweight, according to reports from the World Health Organization, which references healthcare professionals working on-site.

“At various medical facilities, especially maternity hospitals, doctors are reporting a significant increase in infants born with low birth weight who do not survive the neonatal phase due to their small size,” stated WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris during a briefing in Geneva.

She said that at Kamal Adwan, the only paediatric hospital in northern Gaza, “at least 15 malnourished children are coming in per day, and the needs are just getting ever more severe”.