Iranian envoy calls for increasing trade, export of cheaper electricity to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Dr Reza Amiri Moghaddam, the Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran, on Tuesday said that the opening of two official border crossings between Pakistan and Iran after 73 years, increase in the electricity export to Pakistan from 100 megawatts (MW) to more than 200 MW and increase in the trade volume up to 2.5 Billion Dollars, are among the achievements made in the last year.

Addressing the journalists at an Iftar dinner hosted at the Iranian Embassy and celebration of Nowruz festival, the Iranian envoy said that the electricity export to Pakistan could easily be potentially increased to 500 MW.

“During the last year, despite the illegal sanctions, we witnessed great progress and developments in the various aspects of our relations with Pakistan including political, economic, security and trade. Great progress has been made in other fields of cooperation including cultural, scientific, defense and security,” he said.

He said that in the current world situation where propaganda machinery of some western biased media, distributes disinformation, misinformation and malinformation about my and your country, the concept of truth and reality is falsified.

“In this atmosphere, what I witnessed during the last year in the Pakistani media was professionalism, engagement and ethics. I would like to express my gratitude for the dedications and supports, cooperation and contributions made to the development of the relations between the two brotherly countries of Iran and Pakistan by you all the distinguished media members. My special thanks should be expressed to single one of you for covering Iran and Embassy news and events,” he added.

“In the current situation, priority should be given to the use of existing capacities and possibilities in the economic field, trade, energy and tourism. The capacities of the commonalities and links in the various areas of history, civilization, language, religion, geography and culture should be availed for sustainable development, removing poverty, and for the welfare and the betterment of the life of the people in the region,” he added.

He also paid tribute to the journalists that sacrificed their precious life in engaging their career to promote justice, truth, peace and love round the world.

“In this distinguished media gathering, I would like to offer silence for some seconds in commemoration of the tens of media members who struggled selflessly and made great sacrifices in the war of Gaza to clarify upon the crimes and genocidal act committed by the Zionist Regime,” he added.

“In the current situation of the world, the Israeli regime, denies peace and friendship and it has committed genocide and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip, as a result of which, more than one hundred thousand innocent children, women and men have been martyred or injured, and the buildings and infrastructures of the Palestinian people ruined. That is while still deceptive narrations of human rights are there. Here, I appreciate the government, people and media of Pakistan for the strong positions against the crimes of the Zionist regime,” he added.

For a long time, he said, the Islamic Republic of Iran has endeavored to strengthen its relations with the neighbouring, brotherly and friendly country of Pakistan in line with the framework of the neighboring policy approach and the priority to have friendly relationship with its neighbors.

“The approach of developing relations with the neighbors by the government of President Dr. Raiisi has given more momentum to the all-out relations with the neighbors including Pakistan. I wish you, your respected family, your beloved country and the honorable nation of Pakistan, peace, security, prosperity and progress,” he concluded.