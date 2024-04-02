World

Muslim-majority Bangladesh opens mosque for transgender community

By News Desk
In this picture taken on on March 22, 2024, members of the transgender community and local residents offer Friday prayers during Islam's Holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Dakshin Char Kalibari mosque for the Third Gender, in Mymensingh. Kicked out from other prayer services, members of Bangladesh's transgender hijra community have been welcomed at a new mosque in the Muslim-majority nation with the promise of worship without discrimination. The humble structure -- a single-room shed with walls and a roof clad in tin -- is a new community hub for the minority, who have enjoyed greater legal and political recognition in recent years but still suffer from entrenched prejudice. (Photo by REHMAN ASAD / AFP) / TO GO WITH 'Bangladesh-religion-gender-Islam-LGBTQ', FOCUS by Shafiqul Islam

Bangladesh’s transgender hijra community has discovered a new sanctuary for worship – a mosque purposefully constructed to embrace them. Situated in Mymensingh, north of the capital Dhaka, this unassuming yet momentous structure represents inclusion and acceptance in the Muslim-majority nation.

For years, hijra individuals encountered discrimination and were often prohibited from praying in mainstream mosques. However, the Dakshin Char Kalibari Masjid for the Third Gender now provides a safe refuge where they can practice their faith without facing judgment or mockery. “No one can deny a hijra from praying in our mosque anymore,” affirmed community leader Joyita Tonu, her words resonating with emotion.

The mosque’s inception coincides with Bangladesh’s efforts to officially acknowledge its transgender populace, granting them recognition as a third gender. Nevertheless, hijra continue to grapple with basic rights and societal acceptance. This new place of worship aims to challenge that narrative, offering a venue where they can worship “like any other people,” as expressed by the mosque’s imam, Abdul Motaleb.

As the community endeavors to expand the mosque, locals such as Tofazzal Hossain have already embraced it, dispelling misconceptions about the hijra. “They lead devout lives like other Muslims,” he observed. This mosque emerges as a beacon of hope, illustrating faith’s capacity to transcend societal barriers and foster genuine understanding.

