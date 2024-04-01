Kejriwal gets two more weeks in jail with general elections set to begin on 19th April

A court ruling has extended the custody of Delhi’s chief minister, a prominent opposition figure, by an additional two weeks, sparking accusations of political manipulation ahead of India’s upcoming elections.

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and accused of corruption, will remain in judicial custody until April 15th, according to Monday’s court decision, and will be transferred to Delhi’s infamous Tihar jail.

This development comes amidst intense campaigning for AAP and the opposition coalition, just before the national elections starting on April 19th, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek a third term.

Kejriwal’s arrest two weeks ago marked the first time a sitting chief minister was detained, part of allegations linking him to a corruption scandal involving about 1 billion rupees from questionable deals and kickbacks related to an alcohol licensing policy.

The courts have granted three extensions to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the agency leading the investigation, to detain Kejriwal. He and his party claim the case is a political ploy to undermine the opposition, calling his arrest a fabrication.

While the BJP government denies political motives, the ED has accused Kejriwal of hindering the investigation by not providing access to his electronic devices, citing concerns about revealing confidential political strategies.

The opposition coalition has criticized the government, alleging it is using tax agencies to target opposition parties, including freezing millions of dollars in party accounts, hampering their ability to campaign freely.

International concerns have been raised about the fairness of India’s elections, with Amnesty International accusing the BJP government of abusing laws to target political opponents, leading to a diplomatic response from the US, Germany, and the UN.