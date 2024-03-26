JUI-F Senator Talha Mahmood jumps ship, joins PPP

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader and Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-F (JUI-F) Senator Talha Mahmood on Tuesday jumped ship and announced joining the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Speaking at a presser alongside PPP leaders in Islamabad, Talha Mahmood announced his defection from JUI-F, saying he decided to align with the PPP after thorough consultations with friends.

Senator Talha emphasized that his decision to join the PPP amidst the country’s severe crisis, aimed at contributing towards resolving the challenges faced by the nation.

He highlighted during his 18-year-long political career, he did not take salary, perks and privileges and served the nation. Talha Mahmood said he was invited to join PPP during a long meeting with the President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari.

He said the focus of his former party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) is on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. At the same time, there is no major party contribution in Punjab and Sindh. To a query, Mahmood said he did not mention differences with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

He, however, said there was no better political floor than the PPP right now. He also accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of stealing his mandate in the general elections 2024.