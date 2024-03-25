Pakistan welcomes UNSC resolution seeking truce in Gaza

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan welcomed the adoption of the UN Security Council Resolution on Monday, which called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during the holy month of Ramazan.

“We also welcome the Security Council’s call for allowing the free flow of humanitarian assistance to Gaza, lifting all barriers to its provision, and ensuring the protection of civilians throughout the Gaza Strip,” stated a press release issued by the Foreign Office hours after the UNSC decision.

The statement highlighted Pakistan’s consistent condemnation over the past six months of Israel’s indiscriminate use of force, urging for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian aid to Gaza’s besieged population, the return of displaced Palestinians, and accountability for Israel’s actions.

“We urge the swift implementation of the Security Council resolution adopted today, hoping it will mark the first step toward ending Israel’s brutal attacks, securing a lasting ceasefire, and addressing the severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” the statement emphasised.

Pakistan pledged to continue supporting a just, comprehensive, and lasting solution by advocating for the establishment of a secure, viable, contiguous, and sovereign State of Palestine based on the pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.