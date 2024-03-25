NATIONAL

Pakistan welcomes UNSC resolution seeking truce in Gaza

By Staff Report
Pakistani policemen stand guard outside the Pakistan's Foreign Ministry building on the arrival of Indian diplomats to meet with an Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian naval officer and RAW operative, in Islamabad on September 2, 2019. - Pakistan said it would grant consular access to an alleged Indian spy on death row on September 2, weeks after the International Court of Justice called for a review of his sentence in a case that has stoked tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan welcomed the adoption of the UN Security Council Resolution on Monday, which called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during the holy month of Ramazan.

“We also welcome the Security Council’s call for allowing the free flow of humanitarian assistance to Gaza, lifting all barriers to its provision, and ensuring the protection of civilians throughout the Gaza Strip,” stated a press release issued by the Foreign Office hours after the UNSC decision.

The statement highlighted Pakistan’s consistent condemnation over the past six months of Israel’s indiscriminate use of force, urging for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian aid to Gaza’s besieged population, the return of displaced Palestinians, and accountability for Israel’s actions.

“We urge the swift implementation of the Security Council resolution adopted today, hoping it will mark the first step toward ending Israel’s brutal attacks, securing a lasting ceasefire, and addressing the severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” the statement emphasised.

Pakistan pledged to continue supporting a just, comprehensive, and lasting solution by advocating for the establishment of a secure, viable, contiguous, and sovereign State of Palestine based on the pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Previous article
PTI demands EU report on Feb 8 polls to be made public
Next article
PM, German ambassador discuss ties
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Comment

The theory of Neorealism and US Foreign Policy

Neorealist theory is the simplest way to understand how countries interact. It's like the basic starting point for studying how nations relate to each...

The Gandapur recipe

PTI moves to lodge FIR against PML-N’s Sanaullah for ‘threatening to kill Imran Khan’

Another quake with 4.8 magnitude jolts Balochsitan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.