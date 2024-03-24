The end of secularism in India?

The preamble of the Indian Constitution clearly states that India is a secular, sovereign, and socialist republic where justice, equality, and liberty would be ensured. Gone are days of those principles. Currently, India is moving towards Hindu Nationalist values which are clad in anti-Muslim rhetoric and apathy towards the minorities.

The drive to make India a sectarian state is being led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP government has been taking all the steps necessary to snub the critical voices and shun the constitutional principles. The objective is simple: to make India the cradle of a Hindutva state governed by an omnipotent and zealous political party.

Secularism has retained a significant value in Indian history. From earlier Muslims Empires to the Congress government until 2014, there was a vivid emphasis on the secular values like reason, equality, justice, tolerance, and freedom to every segment of the society. During different ages, harmonious society flourished in India because of the secular values where people were free in their personal and social conduct. It is interesting to decipher the secular values and principles enshrined in the Indian Constitution which are being loathed and challenged by the BJP led government.

Articles 25 to 28 of the Indian Constitution lay the foundation of the principles of secularism. Article 25 categorically stresses that every citizen has the right to follow any religion without any persecution and coercion. Article 26 validates that the state would not interfere in the religious matters of the masses. Ostensibly, Articles 27 and 28 elucidate that there would be no taxation for religious purposes and citizens would be not compelled in matters of their conscience . Unfortunately, all of these principles, along with the democratic values like inclusiveness, transparency, and social justice, are being sacrificed at the altar of Hindu Nationalism.

Few events can be discussed to decipher how secular values are becoming rarer in Modi’s India. Religious extremism is tearing apart the fabric of Indian society. According to a report by India Hate Lab, there have been 668 incidents of religious violence against Muslims in 2023 alone. Last Friday, a policeman thrashed and kicked Muslims offering their prayers in Delhi. Similarly, hate speech is on constant rise against the religious minorities, particularly Muslims. In states like UP, there have been countless incidents of demolition of properties belonging to the Muslim community. Adding insult to injury, the UP government showcased bulldozers, the symbol of state state terror, in the 26 January India Day parade. This is nothing but erosion of inclusiveness. Political leaders who spew more hatred are rewarded with powerful positions at state and national level.

The new citizenship law further reduces the space for the democratic and secular values. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) allows followers of all religions, except Muslims, from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh to adopt the citizenship of India if they feel oppressed and marginalized in their respective country. It is the first time that India is using religious affiliation as the basis for citizenship. It sounds quite impressive as it provides ample opportunity to minorities from these three Muslims majority countries to get citizenship. Yet, simultaneously it discriminates against Muslims.

It is just the tip of the iceberg. The Modi government has been working to introduce the National Register of Citizens(NRC), which would lead to cancellation of citizenship of millions of Muslims. Massive protests were held in 2019 when it was proposed. But with each passing day, the BJP government is showing its intention to implement that controversial law. It has caused an irreparable dent in the intricate fabric of India. This law is marginalizing 200 million Muslims and making India a Ram Rashtra.

On the other hand, the BJP government has stifled every form of opposition. The independence of the media has been crushed by the government. The news channels are mouthpieces of the Modi government. Newspapers are silent on the scandals and atrocities of the government. According to the World Press Freedom Index, India has been ranked 161 out of 180 in 2023. Independent media like BBC are under ferocious regulatory pressure and victim of raids by the government agencies on fallacious pretexts. Whereas, BJP followers have effective and efficient control over narrative generation through social media. Trolling and hate campaigns are constantly run by the party against the opposition and minorities.

Overall, secular and democratic values are under threat in India under the rule of Modi. The BJP is using hyper-nationalism and extremist religious slogans as a political manifesto and electoral strategy, which are harmful for the masses, particularly Muslims. The Modi government must realize, diversity, multiculturalism, and pluralism are essential for a diverse and now divided Indian state.