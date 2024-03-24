FM Ishaq Dar official title upgraded to FM² Ishaq Dar: Cabinet Division – {SATIRE}

SATIRE

ISLAMABAD – A notification from the cabinet division on Saturday confirmed that Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar’s official title had been upgraded from FM Ishaq Dar to FM² Ishaq Dar. Coincidentally, the announcement came hours after Finance Minister (FM) Aurangzeb Akbar was ousted from key committees while Dar was included in them.

“Please don’t create an issue out of nothing”, a visibly perturbed Ishaq Dar angrily replied to a question by the media inquiring if he was happy being the only cabinet member with dual portfolios and a unique title to boot.

“I am simply a loyal servant of the people of Pakistan deputed by Mian Nawaz Sharif to represent the country positively across the globe as FM². That’s it. Also, I think the dollar should be around 150”, he said, followed by knocking down the mic of one of the journalists with his left hand and making a ‘victory’ sign with his right, as he walked away in haste with double the size of his usual entourage, half of them, Foreign Ministry bureaucrats, and the other half from the Finance Ministry.