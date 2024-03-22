Sarmad Khoosat’s name removed from Presidential Awards list just days before ceremony

Pakistani celebrity Sarmad Khoosat’s name, recognized for his exceptional contributions to the Pakistani entertainment sector, was included in the esteemed Sitar-e-Imtiaz list in August 2023. However, without providing any clarification, it has been removed.

Sarmad took to his Instagram story to disclose that his name had been omitted from the roster of recipients for the prestigious 2023 Presidential Awards.

In his story, he wrote:

“RANDOM FUN FACT | NEWS. UPDATE 4. My name has vanished from ‘the 14th August ’23 list’ of Presidential Awards that everyone ‘officially’ and unofficially congratulated me for.”

Expressing his dissatisfaction with this unusual development, he requested everyone to retract their congratulatory messages, as he is no longer listed as a recipient.

“Sorry, please take your Mubaraks back. Bhaee yeh mai nay khud tou nahii bana li thii list. And as far as I remember (from the year I got the PP), the list disclosed on the 14th of August is the finalised list unless the recipient refuses to accept the award.”

Sarmad Khoosat gained prominence through his iconic sitcom, Shashlik. He has also starred in several successful television dramas such as Dil Muhalle ki Haweli, Teri Raza, Baghi, Pardes, and others.

The actor has helmed and produced numerous blockbuster and critically acclaimed projects, including Humsafar, Manto, Shehr E Zaat, Akhri Station, Pani Jesa Piyar, & Zindagi Tamasha. Additionally, he produced the Saba Qamar-led film Kamli, which received acclaim from cinema enthusiasts.

