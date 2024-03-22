World

Chinese Premier Li Qiang chairs State Council executive meeting

By Staff Correspondent

BEIJING: Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Friday presided over a State Council executive meeting that mulled measures to coordinate the establishment of financing credit services platforms and promote financing facilitation for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

The meeting also heard reports on optimizing real estate policies and reviewed and adopted regulations for the docking of international cruise ships at Chinese ports.

The establishment of financing credit services platforms is vital to the development of sci-tech finance, green finance, inclusive finance, pension finance and digital finance. Efforts should be made to strengthen unified planning and information sharing among such platforms, alongside efforts to align them with the existing credit system, according to the meeting.

It called for efforts to refine real estate policies further, ensure the delivery of housing projects, and ensure that real estate financing coordination mechanisms deliver tangible results.

Related support policies should be made systematically to tap into potential housing demand and increase the supply of high-quality housing, promoting the steady and healthy development of the real estate market, the meeting said.

Efforts should also be made to cultivate new growth drivers, improve supporting mechanisms and service systems in a timely manner, and promote the development of new industries, business models and growth drivers, according to the meeting.

