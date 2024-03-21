Xi Jinping calls on Hunan to write its chapter in Chinese modernization

HUNAN: President Xi Jinping has called on central China’s Hunan Province to stay committed to reform and innovation and follow a realistic and pragmatic approach to write its own chapter in advancing Chinese modernization.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during an inspection tour to the province from Monday to Thursday.
Xi urged Hunan to build itself into a national hub for important and advanced manufacturing industries and a sci-tech and innovation center with core competitiveness, and continue to be a pacesetter for reform and opening up of China’s inland regions.
On Monday, Xi first inspected Hunan First Normal University in Changsha City, where he visited an exhibition featuring Mao Zedong in his youth and chatted with students and faculty members. Xi stressed the importance of the role of schools in fostering virtue among students and guiding them to serve the country.
Later, Xi inspected a Chinese-German battery materials joint venture. He said sci-tech innovation and high-quality development are the key to enterprises’ growth and success.
He said China will keep opening its door wider to the world and welcome more foreign companies to invest and develop in China.
President Xi Jinping visits a battery materials joint venture in Changsha, Hunan Province, March 18, 2024.
On Tuesday, Xi visited a cultural street in the city of Changde, where he pointed out that the country’s diverse traditional cultures with local characteristics constitute a splendid Chinese civilization.
Hunan is one of China’s 13 major grain-producing provinces. When visiting a village in Changde, Xi said as China has over 1.4 billion people, the country must ensure its own food security. He stressed the importance of increasing grain production and quality. He also called for efforts to let farmers become rich by producing grains.
Upon leaving the village, Xi said the Party leadership will take solid and effective policies and measures to turn the blueprint of rural revitalization into reality.
President Xi Jinping inspects spring farming and its preparation work while visiting Gangzhongping Village of Xiejiapu Town, Dingcheng District, Changde, Hunan Province, March 19, 2024. /Xinhua
On Thursday, after hearing the provincial Party and government authorities report their work, Xi gave acknowledgment to Hunan’s work.
He called for reinforcing the principal position of companies in sci-tech innovation, and promoting deeper integration of the chains of innovation, industries, capital and human resources. He also called for advancing major technology and equipment research, and further developing advanced manufacturing.
On deepening reform, Xi said the focus should be placed on resolving problems that are holding back the fostering of a new pattern of development and high-quality development. He said reforms must provide impetus and vitality to economic and social development.
Xi also urged Hunan to be deeply involved in Belt and Road cooperation, develop well the pilot free trade zone with high standards, and strive to build a pilot zone for deepening China-Africa economic and trade cooperation.
Xi asked Hunan to take on the responsibility of safeguarding national food security and accelerate breakthroughs in core technologies in key fields such as the seed industry and agricultural machinery.
He also called on the province to promote deep integration of culture and tourism, and strengthen Party building.
On Wednesday, Xi also met with military officers from troops stationed in Changsha.