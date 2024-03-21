Xi Jinping calls on Hunan to write its chapter in Chinese modernization

HUNAN: President Xi Jinping has called on central China’s Hunan Province to stay committed to reform and innovation and follow a realistic and pragmatic approach to write its own chapter in advancing Chinese modernization. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during an inspection tour to the province from Monday to Thursday. Xi urged Hunan to build itself into a national hub for important and advanced manufacturing industries and a sci-tech and innovation center with core competitiveness, and continue to be a pacesetter for reform and opening up of China’s inland regions.

President Xi talks with teachers and students while visiting a campus of Hunan First Normal University in Changsha, Hunan Province, March 18, 2024.

On Monday, Xi first inspected Hunan First Normal University in Changsha City, where he visited an exhibition featuring Mao Zedong in his youth and chatted with students and faculty members. Xi stressed the importance of the role of schools in fostering virtue among students and guiding them to serve the country. Later, Xi inspected a Chinese-German battery materials joint venture. He said sci-tech innovation and high-quality development are the key to enterprises’ growth and success. He said China will keep opening its door wider to the world and welcome more foreign companies to invest and develop in China.

President Xi Jinping visits a battery materials joint venture in Changsha, Hunan Province, March 18, 2024.

On Tuesday, Xi visited a cultural street in the city of Changde, where he pointed out that the country’s diverse traditional cultures with local characteristics constitute a splendid Chinese civilization. Hunan is one of China’s 13 major grain-producing provinces. When visiting a village in Changde, Xi said as China has over 1.4 billion people, the country must ensure its own food security. He stressed the importance of increasing grain production and quality. He also called for efforts to let farmers become rich by producing grains. Upon leaving the village, Xi said the Party leadership will take solid and effective policies and measures to turn the blueprint of rural revitalization into reality.

President Xi Jinping inspects spring farming and its preparation work while visiting Gangzhongping Village of Xiejiapu Town, Dingcheng District, Changde, Hunan Province, March 19, 2024. /Xinhua