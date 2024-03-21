China’s economy off to steady start in first two months of 2024: Officials

BEIJING: China has started 2024 on a steady note with the economy underpinned by a stable financial ecosystem and increases in investments, officials reported on Thursday. The officials, speaking at a media conference, were representatives from the country’s top economic planner the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the Ministry of Finance and the People’s Bank of China (PBOC).

Liu Sushe, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, at the press conference, March 21, 2024.

NDRC announced a rebound in private investment, which surged by 2.2 percentage points from the previous year to account for 52.6 percent of total investment during January and February. This growth was complemented by a 6.3-percent rise in infrastructure investment during the same first two months, growing 0.4 percentage point quicker compared to last year, and thereby bolstering the overall investment landscape, Liu Sushe, the NDRC’s deputy head, added.

Chinese Vice Finance Minister Liao Min at the press conference, March 21, 2024.

Despite a 2.3-percent decline in fiscal revenue year on year for January and February, Chinese Vice Finance Minister Liao Min noted that there was an increase of 2.5 percent after adjusting on comparable basis. In addition, fiscal expenditure during this period grew by 6.7 percent, utilizing 15.3 percent of the annual budget, marking the fastest pace of expenditure over the last five years for the same period, Liao explained at the press conference.

People’s Bank of China Deputy Governor Xuan Changneng at the press conference, March 21, 2024.