PIA advises pilots, cabin crew against Ramazan fasting during travel

RAWALPINDI: The national airline Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Tuesday advised pilots and cabin crew members against fasting during travel and flights throughout the month of Ramazan, directing them to adhere to the safety guidelines.

The directive issued by the manager of the PIA flight safety department has been disseminated through a circular to all cabin crew members, outlining guidelines regarding fasting during flights.

The correspondence emphasized that while flying while fasting was technically feasible, it introduced an element of risk as it may reduce the margin of safety, as per corporate safety management and the aircrew medical center’s advice.

It said that fasting can potentially decrease alertness and impair decision-making abilities, which could lead to serious consequences in emergencies.

The letter further highlighted that fasting, although a revered practice in Islam, disrupts the normal routine and can lead to physiological changes such as hypoglycemia and dehydration, which could affect concentration, decision-making abilities, and reflexes.

The document warned of the potentially serious consequences in emergency situations if actions were delayed or executed incorrectly due to the effects of fasting.

While acknowledging the religious significance of fasting, the letter stressed that exemptions are granted for fasting during travel.

It underscored the responsibility of cockpit and cabin crew members not only to themselves but also to passengers and ground staff, emphasising that fasting while on duty could pose risks not only to their own safety but also to others.

The directive explicitly instructed all fasting cockpit and cabin crew members to abstain from operating flights, highlighting that self-exemptions cannot be claimed even under state law. It emphasised compliance with rules and regulations to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

Meanwhile, a PIA spokesperson confirmed that a circular had been previously issued on this matter, and the airline is diligently ensuring its implementation to uphold safety standards.