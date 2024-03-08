Two traffic police personnel martyred in Lakki Marwat firing

LAKKI MARWAT: Two traffic police personnel were martyred in firing of unidentified gunmen here on Thursday.

According to details, unknown armed men riding motorcycle sprayed bullets at traffic police officials performing routine duty at Tank Mor of Dara Pezu Bazaar in Lakki Marwat.

As a result of firing, Hafizullah was martyred while Constable Zaram Khan sustained critical injuries.

The assailants resorted to heavy aerial firing and managed to escape from the scene of crime.

The body and injured were rushed to hospital where injured traffic police personnel Hafeezullah also succumbed to his wounds. Bodies of both were later shifted to DHQ Hospital for postmortem.

The police registered a case against unidentified attackers and started investigations into the incident.