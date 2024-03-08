NATIONAL

Two traffic police personnel martyred in Lakki Marwat firing

By Staff Report

LAKKI MARWAT: Two traffic police personnel were martyred in firing of unidentified gunmen here on Thursday.

According to details, unknown armed men riding motorcycle sprayed bullets at traffic police officials performing routine duty at Tank Mor of Dara Pezu Bazaar in Lakki Marwat.

As a result of firing, Hafizullah was martyred while Constable Zaram Khan sustained critical injuries.

The assailants resorted to heavy aerial firing and managed to escape from the scene of crime.

The body and injured were rushed to hospital where injured traffic police personnel Hafeezullah also succumbed to his wounds. Bodies of both were later shifted to DHQ Hospital for postmortem.

The police registered a case against unidentified attackers and started investigations into the incident.

Previous article
Fazl cautions ‘establishment’ against overstepping its limits
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

PM unveils Rs7.5b Ramazan relief package for poor people

Says more than 39.6m families to be provided edibles at lower rates under package Declares no compromise would be made on quality of...

PEC fails to conduct QAT in PEF-partner schools

PTI demands thorough, impartial audit of elections results

Ruling coalition backs Asif Zardari for presidential election

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.