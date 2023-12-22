Imran submits nomination papers to contest polls from Mianwali

ISLAMABAD: In a major development on Friday, Imran Khan, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister, had his nomination papers submitted for the National Assembly constituency NA-89 in Mianwali, as reported by Express News.

The development comes a day after Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed the former premier’s application seeking suspension of his conviction in the gift repository case.

The order was believed to have effectively eliminated the possibility of the PTI founder contesting the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8, 2024.

However, on Friday, Imran Khan submitted the nomination papers from his home constituency, Mianwali. The Returning Officer, in the presence of Imran Khan’s representative, collected the documents.

Earlier in the day, in a significant legal victory for the deposed prime minister, the Supreme Court (SC) granted bail to Imran and PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cypher case.

The bails were granted against a surety bond of Rs100,000.

Imran Khan had approached the apex court for bail relief in the case after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected his post-arrest bail application on October 27.

It is pertinent to note that the bail in cypher case will not result in the former premier being released from jail. Imran is currently under judicial remand in the £190 million case, and also under arrest in the Toshakhana case.

The 71-year-old former cricket star has been embroiled in a tangle of political and legal battles since he was ousted as prime minister in April 2022. He has not been seen in public since he was jailed for three years in August for unlawfully selling state gifts while in office from 2018 to 2022.

Even if he were unable to contest the election, any release on bail would be a major shot in the arm for his party as it would enable him to lead its campaign in the lead-up to the polls.

Khan is widely believed to be the country’s most popular leader and won the last general elections in 2018.

On Wednesday, PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan had said that Imran Khan will contest elections from three National Assembly constituencies including Lahore, Mianwali and Islamabad.