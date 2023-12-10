Martyrdom anniversary of Sowar M. Hussain Shaheed observed

ISLAMABAD: The 52nd martyrdom Anniversary of Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider was observed on Sunday.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour at his mausoleum in Gujar Khan.

The officers of Pakistan Army laid floral wreaths at the Mausoleum and offered Fateha and paid tribute to the Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed.

During the 1971 war at Zafarwal Shakargarh Sector, Sowar Muhammad Hussain demonstrated indomitable courage and inflicted heavy losses upon the enemy and he single handedly destroyed sixteen Tanks.

Sowar Muhammad Hussain’s martyrdom anniversary serves as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by the Armed Forces of Pakistan to defend the motherland.