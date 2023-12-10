NATIONAL

Martyrdom anniversary of Sowar M. Hussain Shaheed observed

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The 52nd martyrdom Anniversary of Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider was observed on Sunday.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour at his mausoleum in Gujar Khan.

The officers of Pakistan Army laid floral wreaths at the Mausoleum and offered Fateha and paid tribute to the Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed.

During the 1971 war at Zafarwal Shakargarh Sector, Sowar Muhammad Hussain demonstrated indomitable courage and inflicted heavy losses upon the enemy and he single handedly destroyed sixteen Tanks.

Sowar Muhammad Hussain’s martyrdom anniversary serves as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by the Armed Forces of Pakistan to defend the motherland.

Previous article
PPP gears up for seat adjustment with ANP in Karachi, KP
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Fawad Ch remanded into ACE’s custody for one-day in graft case

ISLAMABAD: A local court in Islamabad on Sunday granted the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) one-day physical remand of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in...

4th BRI Chinese Training Course for Pakistani Police Inaugurated

Govt likely to extend deadline for Hajj applications’ submission

Broiler chicken prices skyrocket in Rawalpindi

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.