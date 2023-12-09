ECP asks parliamentarians to submit assets details by Dec 31

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday asked the parliamentarians to file their yearly statements of assets and liabilities by December 31, 2023.

According to a notification, the commission had asked the members of parliament and provincial assemblies to submit their yearly statements of assets and liabilities for by due date, including spouses and dependent children, as on the preceding 30th day of June on Form B for the financial years 2022-2023.

It was a mandatory requirement Under Section 137 of the Elections Act, 2017, under which the members of the Senate, National Assembly and provincial assemblies of the Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Paktunkhwa and Balochistan were required to submit with the Election Commission Secretariat yearly statements of assets and liabilities, including those of their spouses and dependent children.

Prescribed forms were available, free of cost, from the Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad and offices of provincial election commissioners in each province.

Forms had already been sent to the Senate Secretariat, National Assembly Secretariat and secretariats of all the four provincial assemblies to facilitate the members.

Prescribed forms could also be downloaded from the ECP’s website www.ecp.gov.pk.