PTI berates ‘national criminal’ for his ‘absurd, nonsensical talks’

Vows nation rejects ‘project Nawaz’, would bury PML-N’s politics on Feb 8

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday lashed out at the ‘national criminal’ for his ‘absurd, nonsensical and inane talks’ and categorically stated that the nation has absolutely rejected Nawaz Sharif’s project and they would practically bury the politics of PML-N once and for all on February 8.

PTI spokesperson, in a scathing attack on the certified criminal for his outburst against PTI Chairman-for-life, said that absconder convicted, who had been ruthlessly looting the country and the nation for the past 40 years, was preparing to rob the national resources again by grabbing power through striking another notorious deal.

However, he made it clear that the corrupt person would bear in mind the February 8 electoral battle would prove last nail in the political coffin of the corrupt family and its compromised leader.

PTI spokesperson dubbed the gathering of shicers, fraudsters, cowards and fugitive thieves as a pack of lies, myths, false rhetoric and accusations.

He went on to say that that if we start naming the deeds of the inhabitants of the house of the foul-mouthed, ignorant and uncivilized person, then this barefaced and shameless person would not even be able to meet his eyes with them.

He pointed out that this certified criminal could not be proved guiltless and innocent in public eyes even after bringing him back to the country under the state patronage and giving him special pardon from the courts.

PTI spokesperson made it clear that the national criminal, who called himself innocent, had not been able to present any receipts or documents in his defense in the court till today to prove his innocence.

He recalled that the stories of ruthless and merciless loot and plunder of the national wealth by corrupt Nawaz Sharif and his family could not be erased from nation’s memories.

PTI spokesperson reminded that economic was fast thriving and it was even acknowledged in the economic survey released in his younger brother led government.

However, he lamented that ‘Showbaz’ Sharif’s 17-month inept and incompetent government inflicted irreparable damage to the country’s economy by reversing all hard-gains of PTI government, which was even admitted by the leaders of his own party.

PTI Spokesman noted that a person who polluted the country’s politics with his dirty and unethical tactics should be ashamed of teaching ethics and morality.

He recalled that history was a witness that the fake political life of Nawaz, who called himself a “victorious” as a result of the third NRO, was a collection of disgraceful ‘deals and guarantees’.

PTI Spokesperson stated that the criminal was flexing muscles once again to grab powers to plunder the national resources by striking another deal; however, he added that nothing would work for him this time around come what may and he would face humiliating and crushing defeat in the forthcoming general elections.

He pointed out that the special relief and protocol being received from the courts to impose Nawaz Sharif on the country was also a source for increasing his frustration instead of easing it.

PTI spokesperson categorically stated that the nation completely rejected Nawaz’s project and they would put a stamp on it by burying the politics of PML-N on February 8.