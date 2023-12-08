Opinion

Nature’s cry

I would like to draw authorities’ attention to a critical issue cur­rently affecting our country, known as the Environmental Challenge. This issue poses numerous surviv­al challenges for individuals facing incredible situations. The conse­quences of our actions are becom­ing increasingly apparent.

One of the most pressing prob­lems for our country’s residents is deforestation, leading to the de­struction of countless vital species. Additionally, our greenhouse has been damaged significantly. It is not only harmful to our country but also has worldwide implications for this paramount issue. Unfortunate­ly, there is a lack of awareness glob­ally regarding this alarming issue. I urge the entire world to prompt­ly address and take immediate ac­tions to curb this problem seriously.

MAHNOOR HUSSAIN

LAHORE

Refugee resilience
