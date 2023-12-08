Nature’s cry

I would like to draw authorities’ attention to a critical issue currently affecting our country, known as the Environmental Challenge. This issue poses numerous survival challenges for individuals facing incredible situations. The consequences of our actions are becoming increasingly apparent.
One of the most pressing problems for our country’s residents is deforestation, leading to the destruction of countless vital species. Additionally, our greenhouse has been damaged significantly. It is not only harmful to our country but also has worldwide implications for this paramount issue. Unfortunately, there is a lack of awareness globally regarding this alarming issue. I urge the entire world to promptly address and take immediate actions to curb this problem seriously.
MAHNOOR HUSSAIN
LAHORE