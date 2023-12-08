Opinion

Anger alchemy

In the spectrum of human emo­tions, happiness, sadness, fear, and anger coexist. Anger, a normal emotion, can lead to high blood pressure and foster revenge and rage if not properly managed. Un­checked anger might manifest in unhealthy habits like smoking, ex­cessive drinking, and overeating, potentially contributing to weight gain and a vicious cycle of depres­sion and heightened anger.

However, it is a fact that eliminat­ing anger from our lives is impossi­ble. Emotions, including anger, play significant roles in various aspects of human life. At times, anger can be a driving force propelling one towards goals. Conversely, uncontrolled an­ger may result in conflicts, severed relationships, and jeopardised fu­tures when it escalates to fury.

Ultimately, seeking profession­al help is the most effective way to manage anger. Anger is not a dis­ease or an epidemic, but rather a manageable aspect of human ex­perience. Enrolling in anger man­agement classes can provide the necessary tools to address burn­ing questions in personal life and foster emotional control.

NADIR SARWAR SAJIDI

MASHKEY

