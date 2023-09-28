Punjab police being upgraded with mechanism, tech of Chinese police: IGP

IG Police Dr Usman Anwar visits Police Smart Center, examines emergency response mechanism of Chinese police special forces

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar is busy in official meeting and visits during his visit to China, in continuation of which the IG Punjab visited the smart center of the Chinese police. A diligent squad of Chinese police welcomed the Punjab Police and presented salutations.

Led by IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar Punjab Police delegation reviewed the emergency response mechanism of Chinese police special forces and also inspected the Chinese command and control center equipped with modern technology. Punjab Police delegation was briefed about modern monitoring and communication equipment, drone technology, raid response facilities.

Officers of Punjab police delegation carefully reviewed the latest weapons, IT-based logistics and analytical technology used by the Chinese police. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the working of the Punjab police will be upgraded gradually by the excellent policing mechanism and technology of the Chinese police.

The Chinese police have decided to provide training and technical facilities including modern weapons to the Punjab police. On this occasion, the provision of weapons used by the Chinese special police forces to the Special Forces of Punjab Police including Elite Force and Special Protection Unit of the Punjab Police was also discussed.

IG Punjab further said that the operational and crime control strategy, monitoring and surveillance system of Punjab Police is being further improved with the cooperation of Chinese police. At the end of the meeting, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar was also presented with a souvenir by the Chinese police.

Fake email by some miscreants in cybercrime cases

Meanwhile, regarding the issue of sending fake e-mails of summons to citizens in cybercrime cases by some malicious elements, the spokesman for Punjab Police said that Punjab Police has written a letter to FIA to take action against those who sent fake e-mails.

In the letter sent on September 25, strict action has been requested against the accused under cybercrime laws.

Spokesman Punjab Police further said that no such instructions were ever issued by Punjab Police or IG Punjab through any e-mail A ridiculous attempt was made to harass the citizens through fake e-mail notices, spokesperson Punjab Police added that citizens should beware of mischievous fraudsters, report such false and baseless propaganda on emergency helpline 15, FIA Punjab. Police and IG Punjab have started legal action against the accused who spread the fake email to citizens.