BRICS and the India-Pakistan equation

In the realm of geopolitics, alliances and partnerships play a pivotal role in shaping the course of nations. One such consortium that has garnered attention on the global stage is BRICS– an acronym that stands for Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Initially established in 2001 as “BRIC” and expanded to include South Africa in 2010, BRICS has evolved into a significant bloc with economic, political, and geopolitical implications.

The recent announcement of new member additions, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina, and the UAE from January 1, has brought the spotlight back onto BRICS. As the world watches the unfolding dynamics, one question looms large: Will Pakistan seek membership in BRICS, and how does India’s presence impact this potential move?

While several countries are reportedly expressing interest in joining BRICS, Pakistan finds itself at a crossroads. Though no formal request has been made by Islamabad to join the grouping, the spectre of India’s presence casts a shadow over Pakistan’s contemplation. Given the historical tensions and the complex relationship between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, the question of Pakistan’s inclusion in BRICS requires careful analysis. As the two South Asian neighbours grapple with historical disputes and security challenges, another pressing question arises: Can BRICS accommodate both nations while fostering cooperation and unity?

India’s objections to Pakistan’s membership within the alliance are not merely based on historical tensions. They are also rooted in strategic considerations. India has sought to position itself as a counterbalance to China’s dominance within BRICS, and Pakistan’s inclusion could disrupt that balance.

Pakistan is indeed closely following the developments surrounding BRICS. The nation’s leadership is assessing the potential benefits and implications of joining the bloc. However, as of now, Pakistan has yet to make a formal commitment. This deliberation is understandable, given the intricacies of global politics and the need to consider not only economic advantages but also diplomatic ramifications.

In contrast, the Indian media has been actively propagating the idea that Pakistan is interested in joining BRICS. Reports abound, asserting that China, Pakistan’s close ally, is lobbying on Islamabad’s behalf. These claims have raised eyebrows and sparked discussions on whether such assertions are rooted in reality or political manoeuvring. It’s important to note that at this point, these reports are speculative, and no concrete evidence has surfaced to confirm such efforts from China or Pakistan.

As the world anticipates the integration of new members into BRICS in 2024, the geopolitical landscape is set to shift. Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina, and the UAE are poised to formally join the group, expanding its reach and influence. This expansion underscores the continued appeal of BRICS as a platform for emerging economies to collaborate on shared challenges and opportunities. However, this growth also intensifies the considerations for potential new entrants like Pakistan.

Pakistan’s hypothetical inclusion in BRICS raises complex questions. On one hand, the nation stands to benefit from enhanced trade, economic cooperation, and a larger voice on the global stage. The collaboration within BRICS could provide access to resources, investment opportunities, and a platform to address common developmental issues. On the other hand, the presence of India within the group introduces a diplomatic conundrum. Given the historical tensions between the two countries, the question arises: can India and Pakistan put aside their differences and cooperate within a multilateral framework?

Experts suggest that while the obstacles are substantial, the potential gains from BRICS membership might outweigh the challenges for Pakistan. The prospect of economic growth, technological advancement, and increased regional influence could be an incentive to seek a diplomatic resolution.

The role of China in this equation cannot be understated. As a close ally of Pakistan and a pivotal member of BRICS, China’s involvement could prove decisive in shaping Pakistan’s decision. China’s diplomatic clout, economic prowess, and willingness to mediate could potentially bridge the gap between India and Pakistan. However, the onus ultimately lies on the two South Asian neighbours to determine the trajectory of their relationship.

The intricate interplay of geopolitics, historical animosities, and diplomatic manoeuvres will ultimately shape the trajectory of Pakistan’s bid for membership and the broader dynamics of the BRICS bloc. Other BRICS members might face a dilemma, as supporting Pakistan’s inclusion could risk alienating India, a major player in the alliance. Conversely, denying Pakistan’s entry could perpetuate regional tensions and hinder the alliance’s goal of fostering global cooperation. The geopolitical dynamics in South Asia and beyond are set for a potential reshaping, and BRICS stands at the crossroads of this transformation.