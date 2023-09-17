Intellectual Development: A Bridge Too Far? 

Artificial Intelligence is making big strides to reshape the existing education system. Through its marvellous applications like carrier counselling and personalized learning techniques, AI is ushering in an era of enhanced education-market linkage and individualized assessments.

Artificial Intelligence is evolving to help the students choose the fields where they can deliver efficiently. It helps them learn about the market acceptability of a specific skill and, thereby, enables them to make clever decisions about their career. AI algorithms can assess an individual’s performance, strengths and weaknesses. On the basis of these indicators, it provides feedback and recommendations in the form of books, articles or even videos. This personalized and uninterrupted attention continuously rectifies the mistakes of the students and efficiently helps in fulfilling their needs and goals.

The grave problem of the inability of our education system to address intellectual development needs the complete overhaul of our education system. Alignment of our education system with the advanced techniques must be among our top priorities. The existing system of rote learning and outdated approaches is making us lag far behind the rapidly advancing nations. The widening gulf between our stagnant approach and the advancing world is something that is alarming

While the developed world is busy in bringing in advanced AI algorithms for enhancing creativity and necessary skills, our education system is still entangled in a system of mere reproduction. It has failed miserably when it comes to social and intellectual outcomes. Intellectual development is one of the prime objectives of purposive education. The other objectives include social and emotional skills development.

Every meaningful education system focuses on enhancing intellectual development. Unfortunately, in our country, the education system merely serves the purpose of information reproduction and neglects to foster the most vital process of enhancing intellectual development. Due to our grave negligence, our education system has failed to develop intellectual skills like critical thinking, creativity, decision-making, analytical skills and reasoning. This undermining of the core purpose of education has deprived us of the real fruit of education: the real transformation of population burden into useful human resources.

Our education system focuses on rote learning and an exam-oriented syllabus. The students are confined to care only for the contents which are of importance from the exam point of view. They are academically deprived from going deep and asking questions beyond the syllabus. The superficial view of the contents and short term memorization for the sake of exams, keep critical thinking and creativity at bay.

There are many other reasons that hinder the students’ ability to think critically. One of them is the overwhelming classroom strength which leaves a teacher with no possibility to give individual attention to every student. Personalized assessments are very necessary for the rectification of students’ mistakes. These assessments transform a student into a well-groomed, skillful and creative individual. Apart from personalized attention, lack of career counselling is another factor that deprives the education of intellectual development. It is a bitter fact that in our country, many students secure admission in the fields which are of lesser interest to them.

Besides these reasons, our countrymen focus more on getting degrees and diplomas. To them, a degree is everything to secure a job. They don’t care about the dispensation of service, which is the very purpose of their recruitment. This view is strengthened by the widespread corruption and nepotism in our recruitment system. The system paves the way for the incompetent people who don’t consider creativity and critical thinking as necessary skills for the job. There are many other factors that contribute greatly to the poor intellectual development in our country. These include incompetence and incapability on the part of teachers, socio-economic disparities, financial constraints, societal shortcomings, cultural taboos and structural flaws.

The teacher’s role is instrumental in moulding and polishing a student into becoming a productive part of the society. A competent teacher can inspire the students to think beyond the syllabus. It is only a capable teacher who can develop interest in students for studying and thinking productively.

When a student is taught conceptually and his or her questions are addressed properly, he or she develops more interest in studying new things. On the other hand, rote learning makes the students less interested in learning new ideas and concepts. The widespread socio-economic disparities have fragmented our education system. The elite class has access to a wider range of resources and facilities which make the stage set for grooming and personal development.

On the contrary, a major chunk of our population has very limited access to the basic necessities for life. Poverty and hunger have made the masses less likely to make education their top priority. Several deprivations in the form of unemployment, limited or no access to facilities and discrimination have made them reluctant to show a genuine passion for education.

Many in our society, especially the poor and deprived, leave this important responsibility of educating the future of the nation to teachers alone. This lack of coordinated efforts has made the students lethargic, time-wasters and reliant on rote-learning and cheating during their exams.

The weak intellectual development in our education system can also be attributed to the outdated means and methods of education. Nowadays, the development in education is mere a dream without the updated materials and advanced techniques. Relying on the same materials which were once available to our previous generations is not a solution to our emerging problems. Our creativity and critical thinking must be based on a real-time approach by taking into consideration the rapidly evolving dimensions.

