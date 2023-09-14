Remanded to jail: Yasmin Rashid, Umar Cheema allowed treatment in hospital

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore on Thursday sent PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in a case pertaining to May 9 events.

On Thursday, Dr Yasmin Rashid was produced in ATC upon expiry of physical remand. ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan presided over the proceedings. During the hearing, police did not seek further physical remand of the PTI leader, at which the court sent her to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

The court also directed police to submit challan of the case at the next hearing.

Separately, ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan Thursday ordered jail authorities to get the PTI leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid and Umar Sarfraz Cheema treated at hospital for their health issues.

Anti-Terrorism Court Administrator Judge Abhar Gul Khan approved request of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former minister Dr Yasmin Rashid for her treatment.

Dr Rashid had sought permission to get her examined for cancer at the Services Hospital, on which the court ordered jail authorities to conduct her cancer tests at the Services Hospital.

In this regard, the court asked that the prison authorities to take Dr Rashid to the hospital for a cancer test.

Separately, Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Abhar Gul Khan ordered the authorities to shift PTI leader Umar Sarfaraz Cheema to hospital for treatment.

The judge issued the order an application filed by Umar Sarfaraz, seeking the court’s permission for treatment in hospital outside of jail. The counsel for the petitioner pleaded that his client was suffering from other ailments including back pain and the court permission was required for his treatment outside the jail.

The administrator Judge, accepting petition filed by Cheema for treatment, ordered the jail authorities to immediately conduct a check-up of former governor at the hospital.

It is to be mentioned here that former governor Umar Sarfaraz Cheema and Dr Yasmeen Rashid have been in jail in different cases registered May 9 riots.