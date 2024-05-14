Govt officer robbed at gunpoint in federal capital

By Ejaz Arshad Cheema

ISLAMABAD: A government officer along with his Dubai-returned ailing cousin were robbed by two unknown dacoits at gunpoint in federal capital, informed sources told Pakistan Today on Tuesday.

The incident took place within the limits of Police Station Karachi Company but unfortunately the police are trying to hush up the dacoity incident under the carpet by not filing FIR so far, the sources said.

According to sources, a grade-18 officer of Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Zarin Syed along with his cousin Fazal Ullah went for exercise on jogging track of cricket ground situated between G-9 and G-10 at 10:15pm on May 13,2024.

They were exercising when all of sudden two unknown dacoits having guns in hands appeared from somewhere who made the both the men hostage of gunpoint. One of the dacoits shouted at the government officer and his cousin and directed to handover mobile phones and cash, else they would shoot them dead, said the sources, adding that the dacoits snatched two mobile phones from the men.

Meanwhile, the dacoits managed to escape from the scene. Police rushed to the crime scene after receiving call at emergency helpline 15 and started investigation.

“It was a big tragedy with me and my guest cousin who came Paksitan from Dubai for medical treatment but Karachi company police are not filing FIR of the incident,” said Zarin Syed while talking to Pakistan Today.

He said that it was a horrible incident that the dacoits shouted at us to leave the ground and don’t look back otherwise they would riddle us with bullets. He demanded IG Islamabad to initiate legal action against officials of PS Karachi Company for not lodging FIR against the dacoits.

Meanwhile, unidentified gangs of dacoits looted cash and other valuables from owners of two chicken shops in area of Sadiqabad, according to sources. Police have started investigation by lodging FIRs against the unknown dacoits. Also, Rawalpindi police held two men for their alleged involvement in raping underage girls, said a police spokesman.

He added Wah Saddar Police arrested Ayub Yousaf alias Adil on charges of assaulting 10 years old girl sexually. Similarly, Naseerabad police also rounded up Arif for his alleged involvement in raping a 13-year-old girl and locked him behind the bars.

CPO Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani appreciated the efforts of police teams for netting two men for assaulting two underage girls sexually.