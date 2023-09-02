Major Amir, sepoy martyred in North Waziristan IBO

RAWAPINDI: In an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in Miran Shah, North Waziristan, a major of Pakistan Army and a sepoy were martyred while a terrorist was also killed.

“On 01 September 23, Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation on reported presence of terrorists, in gen area Miran Shah, North Waziristan District. During conduct of the operation, a party of terrorists was spotted and intercepted by Major Amir, who was leading the operation from front. Resultantly one terrorist was sent to hell while another was injured,” a handout of the ISPR said.

“However, as result of heavy exchange of fire, two brave sons of the nation, Major Amir Aziz (age 29 years, resident of Sargodha District) and Sepoy Muhammad Arif (age 27 years, resident of Sahiwal District) having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat. Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate the terrorists present in the area,” the statement added.

“Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the statement added.