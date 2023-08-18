Open court held to resolve problems faced by women, transgenders

SWAT: An open court was held on Thursday at Shuhada Park Saidu Sharif for timely solution to problems faced by women and transgenders in Swat district.

The open court was organized by the district administration and social welfare department with the support of various NGOs.

Assistant Commissioner Revenue Luqman Khan, Darul-Aman Swat Director Nusrat Iqbal, Social worker Samreen Hakeem Advocate, representatives of various government departments and women including transgenders participated in the open court.

On the occasion, the women highlighted domestic, inheritance and other social issues as well as the difficulties faced by women officials in hospitals, transportation, fair provision of government quarters and other issues.

The women also demanded participation of women in Kisan Card.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Luqman Khan and other government representatives issued orders for resolution of some problems on the spot while assured to contact the relevant authorities for solution to other problems. They said that women and eunuchs are also part of this society and all possible steps are being taken to resolve their problems.

Youth ends life after killing sister

A secondary school student committed suicide after killing his younger sister at Ramet area of Bahrain Tehsil of Swat district.

According to Bahrain Police SHO Umar Rahim Khan, the incident took place when second year student Zeeshan, son of Khoon Kar allegedly shot and killed his younger sister, 15-year-old Mstt: Aneela.

“later, the youth also shot himself and ended his life,” Mr. Umar said.

The police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital for post-mortem and started investigation after filing initial report of the incident and collected evidence.