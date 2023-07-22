Project launched to strengthen anti-corruption, improve governance in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: A five-day training workshop aimed at improving the investigation and prosecution skills of senior investigators and prosecutors from the Anti-Corruption Establishment and Prosecution Departments of Balochistan concluded in Islamabad.

In an effort to enhance anti-corruption measures in the province, improve accountability, and restore public trust in state institutions, the Anti-Corruption Establishment Balochistan (ACEB) developed a comprehensive strategy and launched a capacity-building initiative funded by U.S. Embassy, Islamabad’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) and implemented by Accountability Lab. Mr. Sohail Anwar Hashmi, the Director General of ACEB, praised the training at the conclusion of the five-day training workshop for investigators and prosecutors.

Accountability Lab is building the institutional capacity of ACEB through a series of training workshops on anti-corruption legislation and rules, techniques for combating white-collar crimes, finance and asset investigation methods, and intelligence gathering strategies, in an effort to improve the department’s processes based on global best practices, said Mr. Asif Farooqui, Deputy Director Programs, Accountability Lab.

As part of this initiative, a specialized Financial Investigation Unit will be established, along with strengthening institutional collaboration between ACEB and other anti-corruption agencies at the national and sub-national levels, to facilitate better inter-agency coordination and knowledge sharing. Mr. Emmett Sapp, Program Officer for Rule of Law, and Corrections at INL, expressed confidence that this collaboration will contribute to improving public service delivery and strengthen anti-corruption measures in Balochistan.

Mr. Qaisar Ashfaq, the lead trainer of the workshop and an expert in anti-money laundering, white-collar crimes, and financial investigations, stated that these trainings will enhance the capacity of anti-corruption and prosecution officials and promote accountability and good governance in the province.