The need for open dialogue on women’s health

No doubt women are among the most delicate and fragile creations of the Almighty. Regrettably, this delicate creation is plagued by significant health issues. It is disconcerting to observe our reluctance to openly discuss these major health concerns affecting women.

Despite living in an era characterized by technological advancements and modernity, we continue to exhibit behaviour akin to that of uneducated individuals. To delve into the matter at hand, the major health issues faced by women include breast cancer, depression, infertility, heart problems, osteoporosis, and many others. The lack of confidence and awareness hinders women from seeking appropriate medical assistance.

As previously mentioned, breast cancer stands out as one of the primary health issues that continues to escalate day by day. Cancer is generally characterized by uncontrolled growth of certain cells within the body, which then spread rapidly to other areas. Breast cancer specifically refers to the uncontrollable growth of cells within the breast. It is worth noting that breast cancer encompasses various types, depending on which cells in the breast undergo cancerous transformation and cause complications. Breast cancer can originate from different regions within the breast. Primarily, breast cancer affects middle-aged and older women, with the median age of diagnosis being 62. This implies that half of the women diagnosed with breast cancer are 62 years of age or younger.

The occurrence of breast cancer among teenagers is exceedingly rare, while it is more prevalent among older individuals. Regrettably, breast cancer stands as the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women, surpassed only by lung cancer. The likelihood of a woman succumbing to breast cancer is approximately 1 in 39 (around 2.5 percent) worldwide. However, breast cancer mortality rates have steadily decreased since 1989, experiencing an overall decline of 43 percent until 2020. Unfortunately, in 2023, breast cancer rates have shown a resurgence. The reduction in mortality rates can be attributed to early detection through screening, increased awareness, and advancements in treatment options. However, the decline in mortality rates has slightly decelerated in recent years.

Oncogenes, tumour suppressor genes, and DNA repair genes are the most common types of cancer-related genes. Consequently, cancer may have a genetic and hereditary component. Women who inherit certain gene mutations, such as BRCA1 and BRCA2, are at a higher risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer. Reproductive history also plays a role, as early onset of menstruation before the age of 12 and later onset of menopause after the age of 55 expose women to hormones for longer periods, increasing their susceptibility to breast cancer.

A healthy diet stands as the most effective preventive measure against breast cancer. It is crucial to maintain a balanced diet that fulfills the body’s nutritional requirements. Additionally, avoiding radiation and chemical exposure is another preventive measure. Many women unknowingly subject themselves to various chemicals and treatments in pursuit of beauty, often oblivious to the potential harm caused by these substances, ultimately leading to adverse health effects. It is imperative to enhance awareness about breast cancer among women, instilling confidence and eliminating any reluctance or hesitance that may hinder effective communication. It is worth mentioning that the World Health Organization commemorates the International Day against Breast Cancer on October 19, aiming to raise awareness and facilitate women’s access to timely and effective screening, diagnosis, and treatment.

In addition to breast cancer, infertility rates are also increasing among women. Unhealthy routines and diets contribute to these issues. The use of plastic is a major culprit in women’s health problems. The utilization of plastic leads to numerous health concerns. Heating food in plastic containers releases harmful germs, toxins, and chemicals known to cause cancer. Consequently, imposing a ban on plastic usage is crucial. Moreover, plastic is a significant source of pollution on Earth, and its non-biodegradable nature exacerbates various issues. The government should implement awareness programs to address these concerns. The younger generation is especially affected by these problems, necessitating urgent measures to combat them. Prohibiting plastic usage is essential for the preservation of lives, the betterment of our nation, and the safeguarding of our planet.

Everyone must adopt a stress-free routine and maintain a healthy diet to safeguard against various diseases that weaken the body. The government must initiate comprehensive awareness programmes on women’s health issues. In this era of modernization and technology, it is crucial to raise awareness among our youth and nation to eliminate health problems from our country. A strong nation ensures a strong country.

As mentioned earlier, depression ranks as the second major health issue faced by women today. The demands of a hectic life and busy routines often contribute to feelings of depression and stress. Research indicates a strong link between depression and women’s health. Undoubtedly, the environment plays a significant role. Our surroundings are congested, sophisticated, anxiety-inducing, and stress-inducing. Hormonal changes also contribute to stress, anxiety, and depression in women. Some experts suggest that the increased likelihood of depression in women may be connected to hormone level fluctuations experienced throughout their lives. These changes are evident during puberty, pregnancy, menopause, as well as postpartum and after a miscarriage. Additionally, family history plays a role. Although specific genes linked to depression have not been identified, individuals with a family history of depression are more likely to experience it themselves. Therefore, family history significantly impacts our health. Other factors such as illness, medication, substance abuse, and personality traits also contribute to depression.

The higher likelihood of depression in women may also stem from hormonal fluctuations occurring throughout their lives, including puberty, pregnancy, menopause, childbirth, and miscarriage. These factors indicate that environmental conditions, family history, and health issues significantly affect women’s health, leading to various distressing problems. Overthinking is also a significant contributor to depression since high expectations often clash with reality, resulting in feelings of loss and depression.

Now let us discuss another prevalent health issue affecting women today, osteoporosis. Osteoporosis is a bone disease characterized by a decrease in bone mineral density, bone mass, or changes in bone structure and strength. Consequently, the weakening of bones increases the risk of fractures. Osteoporosis is often referred to as a “silent” disease due to the absence of symptoms, with individuals often unaware of the condition until they experience a bone fracture. Research reveals that women are more susceptible to osteoporosis compared to men due to the hormonal changes that occur during menopause, which directly affect bone density. The female hormone oestrogen plays a vital role in maintaining healthy bones, and its levels decline after menopause, increasing the likelihood of osteoporosis. Consuming a nutritious diet and regularly consuming milk can help prevent osteoporosis and enhance overall bodily energy levels. Numerous other health issues plague women as well.

